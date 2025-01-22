Watch Now
City of Marlin issues 2nd disaster declaration in 2 months

Madison Myers
MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin issued another State of Disaster Declaration on Tuesday following widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property.

There is imminent threat of additional damages resulting from damages to the city’s water distribution system and related consequential damages to the City’s infrastructure," the city said online.

Marlin previously issued a disaster declaration on Dec. 10 following severe water distribution failures.

For more information on Tuesday's disaster declaration, click here.

