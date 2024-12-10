City of Marlin declares disaster following severe water distribution failures

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin has declared disaster after damages to the city's water distribution.

On December 10th, the City of Marlin faced threats to life, health, and property due to significant water distribution and infrastructure failures.

Marlin Mayor Susan R. Byrd wrote a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stating that the city is in an emergency after determining that it would take extraordinary measures to alleviate the people's suffering and protect or rehabilitate the damaged properties.

The mayor proclaims it under Sec. 418.108(a) part of the Texas Government Code.