'New Leadership' Candidate running for Falls Co.Sheriff shares plans for the future

FALLS, County — "I'm running to make Falls County a better place for my kids and everybody else's family,” Falls County Sheriff Candidate Jason Campbell said.

With election day just days away - neighbors in Falls County will have the chance to vote for the next sheriff. Between incumbent democrat Joe Lopez or his republican challenger Jason Campbell.

"I'm super excited, I just went out and did my early voting," Campbell said. "You can feel the excitement in the air, it was a huge crowd there. I think a lot of people are really excited about the prospect of new leadership."

Back in January - current Sheriff Joe Lopez faced criticism as he and his team launched an investigation into the deplorable conditions at the Marlin Animal Shelter.

Then in March there were more concerns as the jail received a notice of non-compliance including fourteen separate infractions.

Issues that Campbell told 25 news he hopes to address.

" I'd like to get our jail back into compliance and bring that professionalism that I learned 20 years working as Captain Game Warden - I'd like to bring that same style of leadership here to Falls County,” said Campbell.

25 news reached out to Sheriff Lopez for weeks - leaving several calls and messages.

But Lopez never followed through to set up a time to speak with 25 News.

As for Campbell he said his focus is on the future.

" I ran to bring professional and accountable law enforcement to Falls County and have officers that are efficient, effective and engaged within the community,” said Campbell.

Follow Madison on social media!