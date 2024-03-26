Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez responds to non-compliance notice from the TX Commission on Jail Standards

25 News acquired a notice of non-compliance that was sent to the jail with 14 different issues.

We've been going through this notice of non-compliance the jail received — there are 14 separate infractions.

Here’s a look at some of the worst ones — a lot of the problems in this four-page report center around the inmate’s mental health.

The jail was unable to provide any records for mental disability and suicide training for staff.

The jail also failed to notify mental health officials when inmates were suicidal one resulting in a death.

The report found five jailers working without a license.

The ratio of jailers to inmates is too high with one jailer to 58 inmates in some instances that’s 10 over the maximum.

The report also showed observation checks on inmates are routinely conducted late.

It also shows the jail is not allowing inmates appropriate amount of physical exercise which is one hour three times a week.

In the kitchen the report found seven of the eight food handler licenses had expired.

The water and sewage not inspected annually, but instead two years overdue.

Lauren Adams had the chance to talk to Sheriff Joe Lopez who said:

"I was disappointed in the grade we received, but I immediately met with my jail leadership and already we have 80 percent of the problems fixed. A lot of the problems fall with understaffing because the pay is lower than surrounding counties. I’m hoping a state-funded grant will help improve the pay so we can get more employees."

If you're interested in seeing the notice of non-compliance for the Falls County Jail, go to www.tcjs.state.tx.us