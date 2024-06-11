'She needs the help. She has a long road of recovery': Fundraiser for Hill County hit-and-run victim

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — The West community is rallying around a friend and co-worker who was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Hill County.

I talked to the victim’s co-worker about a fundraiser she’s planning and how you can help.

Marsha Maler owns Comma Styles Salon in downtown West.

She worked with Kristin Shinn, the woman injured in a hit-and-run crash on May 24.

“My first thoughts were we need to pray. I prayed for her and for her family,” Maler said.

Maler and other co-workers from Comma Styles visited Shinn in the hospital after the accident which amputated her leg.

Police said suspect Claude Ray Woodard Junior drove into Shinn and a male passenger who were riding a motorcycle then Woodard reportedly fled the scene.

Woodard is now facing more charges. He’s facing two counts of aggravated assault in addition to collision involving personal injury.

His bond is totaling $1.85 million.

He’s still behind bars.

We asked Maler what she thinks of the new charges against him.

“I don’t want to say, I just pray everyone gets justice for the whole thing,” Maler said

Maler has organized a BBQ drive-through fundraiser to raise money for Shinn and her medical expenses next Sunday, June 23, at 4 p.m.

“She has a little boy and they could use all the help they get. they love her this community is special," Maler said.

Maler is also selling t-shirts right now that say “Her fight is my fight” and “My lash girl fights harder than you.”

You can go to Comma Styles Facebook page to buy a shirt.

“Kristin needs all the help she can get. She has a long road of recovery,” Maler said

There is also an account set up for Kristin Shinn. For more information on the accounts, go to Kristin’s Prayer Warriors Facebook page.