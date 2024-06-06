Local bar owner behind bars after hit-and-run severely injures 2 motorcycle riders

HILL COUNTY, Texas — A Whitney bar owner is behind bars after allegedly hitting a motorcycle with two people on it, then leaving the scene.

This accident has left a whole community in shock.

Bright emergency lights flashed in the dark night on May 24 around 10 p.m. on FM 933 when a pick-up truck hit a motorcycle then fled the scene.

According to the affidavit, the woman on the bike, 29-year-old Kristin Shinn, had her right leg partially amputated from the collision.

The motorcycle driver, 26-year-old Connor Patrick Deveney, had severe trauma to his right leg and trouble breathing due to a rib fracture.

The day after the hit and run, Whitney Police spotted a white truck with damage at EndZone Sports Bar and Grill.

Detectives determined that truck was involved in the hit and run and arrested the driver, Claude Ray Woodard Junior.

Woodard is the owner of EndZone Sports Bar and Grill.

Woodard is charged with two counts of collision involving personal injury or death.

“I’m pretty sure if I hit something or someone, they ain't going to be walking away from it," Woodard said, according to reports.

The victim’s family has been posting pictures of Kristin Shinn’s progress from the hospital — her salon co-workers even visited her in the hospital.

The hair salon where she works is holding a fundraiser on Sunday, June 23rd.

Officials say he had been drinking at Wolf’s Sports Bar in West before the crash.

25 News spoke to the Hill County District Attorney Mark Pratt, and he says he’s hoping the grand jury will up those charges to aggravated assault.