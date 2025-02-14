Waco’s first Black Chief Nursing Officer inspires representation in health care

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco’s first Black Chief Nursing Officer is emphasizing the importance of representation in health care. She's hoping to inspire more people of color to pursue careers in the medical field.



“I never really thought that I would be a Chief Nursing Officer, let alone the first Black chief nursing officer. I just always want to make sure I’m giving to my community and elevating people of color,” said Baylor Scott & White Chief Nurse Officer LaJuana Jones

As the celebration of Black History Month continues, 25 News got the chance to sit down with Waco’s first-ever African-American Chief Nursing Officer, LaJuana Jones.

“Very rewarding, hard work but it’s been great,” said Jones.

Sharing with 25 News the importance of minority representation in the community.

“Our health care providers need to match the communities we serve. As you get black leaders into healthcare it helps broaden our scope of having that health care professional within the community,” said Jones.

Jones began her career as an RN, receiving her associates from Mclennan Community College.

She then became a nurse manager and eventually attended UTEP where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degree, eventually becoming the magnet program director at Hillcrest.

And finally, in August of 2020 Jones received her doctorate degree. Shortly after that, in 2021, she became Waco’s first Black CNO.

“It was a long journey. I probably did it one of the harder ways but it was so worth it,” said Jones.

Telling 25 News she hopes more minorities would entire the medical field.

“They need to see us so that we can bring more people into healthcare and a more diverse population into healthcare,” said Jones.

She shared with 25 News just a few of her accomplishments while serving our community.

“We’re one of the first magnet-designated facilities in Waco. Also, under my leadership, we’ve just received our second magnet designation so that is an awesome accomplishment. It is a hard accomplishment,” said Jones.

Leaving words of encouragement for our community;

“If I could say one thing, never stop learning and don’t be so hard on yourself. Your journey is special because it’s your journey,” said Jones.

