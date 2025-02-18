Waco Transit System launches new app for riders

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Transit System launched a new app for riders to use to help book, manage, and track their rides.



The app condenses all the previous programs into one place so riders won't have to use different apps.

Fixed routes will not be affected by the app.

The app is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There's been a big shift towards more modern technology," John Drinkwater said.

John Drinkwater has been working in the public transit sector for three years. He's part of the local team launching the new Waco Transit Systems rider app on Tuesday.

"It's sort of your one-stop shop for booking all types of transit within Waco," he said.

Drinkwater has also helped launch similar programs for public transit systems in Austin and Dallas.

"A lot of the transit software out there has been around for 20 to 30 years and is on a bit of an antiquated platform," he said.

The app condenses all the programs into one place so riders won't have to use different apps.

"We're seeing a lot of new interests from cities in improving technology and they go from on-premise solutions that are more manual toward cloud-based solutions like spare."

He tells 25 News new technology like this app could help encourage more people to use public transportation in the future.

"Public transit plays a pivotal role in any kind of community including Waco," he said. "Through the app and system, we're just creating a more reliable and efficient way for riders to connect in their community."

Through the app or website, our neighbors can now book, manage and track rides for different services like micro and para dash.

Just like a ride-share app, they will be able to track their vehicle in real-time and not have to call in to see any estimated time of arrival.

However, fixed routes will not be affected by the app.

