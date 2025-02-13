TxDOT holds open house for I-35 Waco South project, construction expected to start late February

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — TxDOT expects to begin construction on I-35 through Waco from S Loop 340 to 12th Street on February 24. The project is estimated to cost $250 million and will be completed by 2029.



TxDOT and contractors held an open house where attendees engaged with the project team and learned about construction plans, timelines, traffic impacts and how to stay updated.

TxDOT says the I-35 Waco South project is to improve safety and mobility, reduce congestion, increase traffic capacity, and improve accessibility in the area.

The project will will upgrade around three miles of I-35 main lanes and frontage roads.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Representatives from local businesses and curious residents attended the meeting on Wednesday evening—all trying to find out how this upcoming project on I-35 could impact them.

"We were very curious what was going on with our community," Leah Vagts said. "We live very close by to I-35 and we wanted to understand what it meant for us and our future, especially on our way to work and school."

Starting on February 24, TxDOT will begin work on I-35 through Waco from S Loop 340 to 12th Street.

Resident Leah Vagts tells 25 News she believes the project will be a good thing for our community.

"It will be a little more congestion on I-35, but in the long run I think this will be a great thing for Waco, Baylor and the community."

The project will upgrade around three miles of I-35 main lanes and frontage roads including:



Widening main lanes from six to eight lanes, 4 in each direction

Reconstructing overpasses and frontage roads

Updating access roads and access points from local

streets

"Texas and Central Texas are growing in population and with this project one of the key improvements is adding capacity," TxDOT's Waco PIO Jake Smith said.

"We're two main lanes, so you're going to have four main lanes in each direction and reconstructed frontage roads. It's going to serve the current population, but also just for future growth here in Central Texas."

TxDOT says the project is to improve safety and mobility, reduce congestion, increase traffic capacity and improve accessibility. But for the meantime, during construction residents can expect traffic delays-- noise-- dust and lighting. They tell me the first few months of construction will focus on frontage road work including drainage and utilities.

The project is estimated to cost $250 million and be completed by 2029.

