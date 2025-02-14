New WorkSITE facility in Waco opens to build a skilled workforce

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — TSTC, City of Waco and McLennan County's new WorkSITE facility opens for training our community and building a skilled workforce.



The training facility’s purpose is to increase access to customized training and build a skilled workforce in the county.

Prosper Waco will help recruit unemployed or underemployed people who need training to earn credentials for jobs that require technical skills.

The WorkSITE is a $17 million and around 34,000-square-foot building on Wycon Drive.

WorkSITE stands for skills, innovation, training and education.

Some of the certifications the facility can offer include NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) Core, OSHA-10 and OSHA-30 training, along with mechatronics, advanced manufacturing, and forklift certification.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Treavor Primus is a student at TSTC's WorkSITE, a partnership between the college, City of Waco, and McLennan County.

"At times it's overwhelming with as many options as it is for us getting out I've seen it first-hand," Treavor said.

Treavor served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. Now, through Heroes MAKE America, he's in a 12-week training program at the WorkSITE to help him transition back into civilian life.

“I’m a transitioning soldier out of Fort Cavazos in Texas," he said. "I’m part of a CSP program that allows service members to train in industries that they might not get experience in before they get out of the arm. I picked manufacturing.”

The $17-million facility opened its doors earlier this month and started holding classes right away. They hosted the grand opening Thursday evening, inviting the community to take a look inside.

The WorkSITE was built to help create a skilled workforce in our county while recruiting unemployed or underemployed people who need training for jobs that require certain skills.

"We're going through the mechanical portion of the transmission of power," Treavor said.

WorkSITE instructor Clayton Christensen tells 25 News the facility is very versatile for training all different skill types.

"We want to give them the best chance possible with the growing economy, the way that it is with everything getting more expensive, upskilling allows us to actually a liveable wage and be able to pay and survive."

Businesses and organizations can reach out to the WorkSITE to provide specific training for employees and workers.

