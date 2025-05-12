McLennan County seniors struggle with community center relocation

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — For the past few months seniors living in McLennan County have been nervous about the closure of the Sul Ross Senior Center. After its closure, our community has been using the Dewey Community Center for different activities, and for many the big move hasn’t been easy.



Seniors in McLennan County are struggling with the emotional transition from the Sul Ross Senior Center to the Dewey Community Center, with many describing it as "losing a home."

The move to the Dewey Community Center was necessary after the City of Waco found deteriorating conditions at Sul Ross, but the transition has created transportation challenges for some seniors.

Randy Truett believes the city should invest more in senior services, noting that "the senior population in McLennan County is significantly at a disadvantage and neglected from policies and priorities."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Very tough, it was like losing my home, very sad, very sad losing Sul Ross,” said Frances Hilbers.

“When we left Sul Ross it was just like leaving home,” said Marie Wright.

Seniors in our community are making a transition from one community center to another.

“We are senior citizens and we are set in our ways, and it’s hard and it’s just hard to change and go from one place to another,” said LouAnne Henderson.

The move to the Dewey Community Center comes after the City of Waco found deteriorating conditions at Sul Ross a few months ago. For Marie Wright, the transition has been tough, the last time we saw her, she was able to walk to and from Sul Ross but because Dewey is half a mile farther, she can no longer make that trip.

“I rely on someone to come by and pick me up, where as Sul Ross, I was right across on the other side of Waco Drive,” said Wright

Stories like Marie’s make Randy Truett believe the city should be investing more money into the lives that sculpted ours. “The fact that the senior population in McLennan County is significantly at a disadvantage and neglect from policies and priorities,” said Randy Truett.

And while the arts and crafts, bingo, and bible study groups are all grateful for the new location, for these seniors, it’s still not home.

“Right now we’re going to have to make the most of what we’ve got We’re fortunate to have this place.”

“In our new place, it’s very nice, but we are trying to make adjustments, we just miss our Sul Ross Center.”

Follow Dominique on social media!