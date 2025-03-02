'I'm really worried about it': Locals fear shut down of Waco senior center

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Sul Ross Senior Center is home to the bridge club, the art groups, and Meals on Wheels, which are often visited here. One group, Boot Scootin' Dance club lives for the time they spend there.

Every Thursday night the Sul Ross Senior Center turns into a boot scootin', two stepping, dance hall.

“It makes you want to get up. Get dressed, look nice, and go out and be with other people, and it’s an opportunity to compliment others and build their self-confidence,” said Katherine Ditto Reeves

Built in 1951, and purchased by the City of Waco in the early 1960s, it’s known as Waco’s first community center.

“I even have a girlfriend here, we all sort of pair here, we're too old to get married, but we just sort of pair up, we all have a good time,” James Scott said.

Every Thursday for the past 40 years, the Sul Ross Senior Center has been filled with seniors who travel from all across Central Texas. All looking forward to the one day a week they get to waltz the night away.

“Some of these people only get out on Thursday nights, this is their only social interaction, their only exercise, the only time they get to dress up and be around friends,”

But soon, the Boot Scootin’ Dance Club won’t be scootin’ at Sul Ross anymore.

“What was your first initial reaction to hearing that this place could close down,” asked Dominique Leh.

“Absolute terror. I’m worried about it,” Terry Brinkerhuff said.

25News reporter Dominique Leh met with several seniors who feel the same way, but after a recent city inspection, they found deteriorating conditions in the buildings' roofing and plumbing. They also found several safety violations, giving the City of Waco no choice but to shut the center down.

But that decision could harm our seniors, like Terry Brinkerhuff.

“I don’t have any family here to spend holidays with, I don’t get to see my grandkids as much as I’d like, this is a good substitute, this is my new family,” Terry Brinkerhuff said.

James Scott tells me most people who show up have lost their spouse. He lost his wife 3 years ago, and to help get him out of his house, he started showing up to Sul Ross.

“Me and my friends got together and we had just sat down and I said ma’am I’ve never danced before, and before the night was over, I was out there dancing,” Scott said.

The years of live music and smiles are the reason these seniors plea for their fun to continue.

“All the benefits are intangible, emotional; irreplaceable we need it, the people that are making the decision if they’re lucky will become senior citizens and they’re going to need this place or something like it,” Brinkerhuff said.

The Sul Ross Senior Center is also home to non-profit Meals on Wheels, bridge clubs, and art groups.

The city tells me they are in the process of looking for another building for all the activities that take place in the Sul Ross Senior Center, they’re hoping to make a transition in the next four to six weeks. Some places the city is considering is the Multi purpose center, and Knox Hall. The city says their number one priority is finding a safe facility.

