McLennan County lake levels recede near Cow Bayou Site #5

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Mclennan County took emergency action two months ago when Cow Bayou Site #5 was overflowing to the point where several homes were at risk of flooding in Bruceville.

Now, one homeowner can finally see her backyard again after the county took action to recede lake levels.



In May, Faye Johnson couldn't see her backyard after several days of heavy rains filled up Cow Bayou #5.

Apipes were placed to help drain the water, the lake levels have receded and her land is now visible

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This rain kind of worries me every time it rains, because I don’t want that to ever happen again,” Faye Johnson said.

Two months ago, Faye Johnson couldn’t see her backyard.

“It was bad, the water as you can see, it was already up to that tree, and it was a mess — my solar panels were underwater,” she said.

But now, several weeks after McLennan County took emergency action in lowering Cow Bayou Site #5, her land is visible.

“They went over to the dam, and they put up these huge pipes, and they drain the water into a smaller pond and so that way, it would allow the water to go down,” Johnson said.

Now that it’s lower, Johnson and her neighbors are picking up what was left behind.

“We have boats out here that not ours, and we just had trees come up and everything,” she said.

Johnson says in the 20 plus years she’s lived in Bruceville, the lake never got that high, and each time there are heavy rains, there’s a little anxiety it could happen again.

“I kept coming to the door to make sure it wasn’t coming back up again — I don’t really want to have to deal with any of that again,” she said.

