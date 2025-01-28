Lacy Lakeview police call attention to the rise in online crimes against minors

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — With 18 arrests made for online solicitation of minors since August, local police stress the importance of online safety discussions for parents, kids and our community.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They have an online presence and that need, want, and desire to be online," Andrea Clifton said.

Connally ISD Lead Counselor Andrea Clifton says she's seen the negative impact the internet could have on our students. She also says most students don't ask for help navigating the digital space until something goes wrong.

"Then we're kind of picking up the pieces as counselors on the back end of things or when things already happened," she said.

Andrea tells 25 News Connally ISD's no phone policy helps students perform better in class and keeps them away from some of the trouble brewing online during the school day. Across town, the police department is also working to keep our kids safe online.

Lacy Lakeview police report since August of last year, 18 people were arrested on charges related to online solicitation of a minor.

"It's just something we never want to see children fall victim to," Detective Tyler Ziegler said. "It's a very traumatizing experience. They may not know it at the time, but it's something that can impact them later in life. As parents, adults, and society the best thing we can do is try to protect the children at a young age."

Police say there are additional investigations in the works.

A few safety tips from police include:



Setting boundaries so your child knows what's appropriate to share and what isn't

Use parental controls on devices, apps, and websites to limit access to age-appropriate content

Have open conversations about online dangers, like cyberbullying or interacting with strangers.

