Hewitt's 8th annual Dog Days event gives back to animals and people in the community

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — Hewitt Dog Days is an annual event featuring weenie dog races, a pet costume parade, and food trucks. Proceeds benefit the Hewitt Public Library and local animal shelters



Free microchipping services were provided to help keep pets out of shelters

The event aims to bring the community together and raise awareness for animal welfare

Attendees can donate dry dog food for local shelters

In Hewitt, it's the law to have your pet microchipped

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are here for the Wiener races," Shauna Canalaz said.

Shauna Canalaz traveled from McGregor to Hewitt's Dog Days event on Saturday. It's her second year attending with her speedy pup, Oscar.

"We have Oscar here, who raced last year, and he got second," she said. "So we're trying to redeem ourselves."

On top of weenie dog races, Dog Days has a pet costume parade, local vendors, and treats for you and your pet.

The event also gives back to the community.

"It's super important to help the community and those around us and I have a soft spot for dogs," Canalaz said. "I've noticed that the stray rate seems to be up lately, and so anything we can do to help that out."

Proceeds from parking and other donations benefit the Hewitt Public Library and local animal shelters.

"Any way we can respond to immediate needs, we love to do that," event organizer Alissa Cady said. "The Hewitt Public Library is a great resource for not only kids in the youth, but also seniors and businesses as well as everyone. Can always help out our local animal shelters. So it's just really a group effort and just spreading awareness and giving residents and businesses a chance to get involved in our community."

Dog Days, now in its 8th year, also provided free microchipping through local non-profit Cribs for Canine's. Hewitt animal control officers tells 25 News, microchipping helps keep animals out of the shelter.

"Last year alone in Hewitt, I was able to keep about 260 something animals out of the animal shelter because they had a microchip, and I was able to get them home," a Hewitt Animal control officer said.

