Mart ISD hearing regarding former superintendent's termination comes to a close

WACO, Texas — A three-day long public hearing revealed new details behind Mart ISD's decision to terminate former Superintendent Betsy Burnett. The school board claims Burnett violated several district policies but Burnett denies those allegations.



In November 2024, the Mart ISD school board voted 6 to 1 to terminate the contract of Superintendent Betsy Burnett.

The board claims Burnett violated several district policies including disrespecting the board both publicly and in private, along with secretly recording meetings.

There was no decision made at the end of Tuesday’s hearing. A TEA examiner tells 25 News a ruling is expected to be in near the end of February or early March.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over three days, 25 News learned new details about the abrupt termination of former Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett.

Last year trustees voted 6 to 1 to let Burnett go.

A public hearing held by the Texas Education Agency is giving us new details about the reasoning for that termination.

One of the biggest claims by the board is that Burnett secretly recorded board meetings without them knowing.

“You took that recording without any authorization from the board,” asked the district’s attorney.

“Correct,” said former Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett.

Burnett claims she did not set up the recording but simply pressed record.

“I said I did not set up the recording, which takes much more than pressing a button,” said Burnett.

The board also claims Burnett pulled surveillance video that contained an executive session from the district’s campus.

“I looked at the portion where they said I got up and attacked Richard Green, all of that was in open session. I wanted to know whether I lost my temper with Richard Green,” said Burnett.

The board also claims Burnett made several offensive comments to the board’s president, Sara Dieke.

“If you want this job, go get your degree and come get this job,” said Burnett in one audio tape.

The board also claims Burnett called Dieke a “F****** troll” on a phone call with another board member. Burnett denied those allegations.

Did you ever say that,” asked Burnett’s lawyer Thomas Fisher.

“No,” said Burnett.

On the other hand, Burnett claims Dieke was the one who called her offensive names.

“She interrupted me and said, ‘I don't think you understand, you’re nothing but hired help around here,” said Burnett.

There was no decision made at the end of Tuesday’s hearing.

The TEA examiner tells 25 News a ruling is expected to be in near the end of February or early March.

Follow Madison on social media!