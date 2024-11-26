'It's ridiculous': Community outraged after Mart school board votes to terminate superintendent

MART, Texas (KXXV) — "It’s ridiculous and harmful to do this to the faculty and students her," said a Mart community member, Mary Mann.

There was chaos in Mart after the school board voted 6 to 1 to terminate the contract of current superintendent, Betsy Burnett.

"The board as a whole does not appear to have the best interest of our children, our teachers, our school, and our community," Mann said.

The board went into executive session for less than an hour to discuss Burnett's fate, and came out with a decision that left many neighbors furious.

"It’s beyond my understanding why they would continue for eight months trying to find ways to harass and make her job more difficult," Mann said.

Several spoke out during the public comment period against the board's decision, including Mart city council member, Trevor Baize.

"If you all vote to terminate Betsy and pay out her contract, that will cause my boys to leave our district and go to Riesel ISD — that will be on all of you that terminate her tonight," Baize said.

While many disagreed with the board’s final decision, one woman spoke in favor, telling 25 News she believes the district needs to prioritize diversity and inclusion.

"The superintendent and all other staff need to be diverse, they need to be able to include everyone, they need to be respectful," she said.

"All parents need to feel that they can come to every staff member on this campus."

After the meeting was over, tears and hugs were seen between the superintendent and the community she was dedicated to serving.

The district did not say why they made the decision to terminate Burnett, and there is no word of when the termination will become effective.

Burnett chose not to comment on the situation.

Follow Madison on social media!