Waco's own Kenrich Williams celebrated after historic NBA championship win

WACO, Texas — Dozens gathered Sunday afternoon at Brazos Park East to celebrate Waco native and 2025 NBA Champion, Kenrich Williams.

Madison Myers Kenrich Williams

The University High School alum made history as the first Waco-born player to win an NBA title.

During the celebration, Williams shared why this victory meant so much to him:

“It’s amazing and it’s a blessing to be able to be here and represent this community and to be the first one in the city of Waco to play in the NBA and win a championship. I just give all the glory to God to be in this position to be able to do this. I am super blessed," said NBA champion Kenrich Williams.

In honor of his achievement, the City of Waco officially declared June 29, 2025, as Kenrich Williams Day.

Williams helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first-ever NBA Championship, beating the Indiana Pacers 103–91 in Game 7.

Madison Myers Kenrich Williams

Follow Madison on social media!