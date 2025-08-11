KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen community came together to restore the truck of a fallen soldier, surprising his 17-year-old daughter with the ride of a lifetime and a lasting piece of her father’s legacy.



Community members and local businesses in Killeen raised over $5,000 and spent months restoring a fallen soldier’s truck for his 17-year-old daughter, Nyima.

The emotional surprise took place at Integrity Automotive, where family, friends and volunteers gathered to reveal the fully restored vehicle.

Nyima believed the truck had been sold, making the heartfelt reveal a powerful moment of remembrance, love and community support.

Watch the surprise here:

Killeen community restores fallen soldier’s truck for his daughter in emotional surprise

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It was your dad’s first car and now it’s your first car,” said Ashley Hudgins, wife of fallen soldier Staff Sergeant Quadi Hudgins.

Back in May, 25 News told you the story of how community members in Killeen came together to restore the truck of a fallen soldier for his seventeen year old daughter.

After months of hard work, thousands in donations, and the dedication of complete strangers… the moment finally arrived.

Nyima received the surprise of a lifetime.

Madison Myers Killeen

Family and friends gathered at Integrity Automotive - the shop that spent months bringing the car back to life.

“There are a thousand words that run through my head when I think about you guys, you helped me complete something that I didn't even think that I could do on my own, so I really appreciate all of you,” said Hudgins.

Smiles, hugs and tears of joy.

Madison Myers Killeen

Once complete strangers, now brought together forever.

“They will forever be my family,” said Hudgins.

For months Nyima believed her dad’s car was sold.

But now she’ll be driving forward - her father riding along every mile.

And it’s all thanks to the love and support from a community she’ll never forget.

Madison Myers Killeen

“I really appreciate everyone for being here, I’m very glad that it’s going to be back at our house. I was very devastated when it was gone, thank you," said Nyima Hudgins, daughter of fallen soldier Staff Sargent Quadi Hudgins.

The family received $5,000 in donations from the community. Ashley tells 25 News any left-over funds will be used for gas, oil changes and any future repairs needed for the truck.

Follow Madison on social media!