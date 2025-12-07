Killeen Council member Solomon responds to recall effort, calls claims “misplaced frustration”

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Some Killeen residents are pushing to recall Councilmember Joseph Solomon, who argues the effort is driven by frustration—not facts.



Killeen residents have launched a recall effort against Councilmember Joseph Solomon.

Solomon rejects the accusations, saying the recall is driven by “political impatience” and lacks evidence.

Residents argue their voices have been ignored, especially regarding development in the South Killeen “Donut Hole.”

“If they’re thinking about us we don’t feel it or see it because they’re voting against us,” said Killeen resident Sue Croft.

Last month, 25 News told you how Killeen residents filed recall petitions against city councilmembers Nina Cobb and Joseph Solomon — accusing them of ignoring community input, especially on development.

“ I don’t think there is anybody on the council that is thinking about us,” said Croft.

Now council member Solomon is responding; in a statement shared with 25 News he said:

“The effort to recall me is not a reflection of failed leadership, a lack of commitment to the community, or ignoring the will of the citizens—it is a reflection of political impatience and misplaced frustration. Recalls are designed to address corruption, negligence, or a fundamental breach of public trust. None of those conditions exist here.”

“ I have a hard time seeing where it’s political impatience when the citizens repeatedly over the past three years come to the council meetings and spoke out against different developments,” said Killeen resident Melissa Brown.

One of the main points of tension: development in the area known as the ‘donut hole’ in South Killeen.

Solomon said:

“The council approved the zone change in the Donut Hole area only after listening to resident comments during the public hearing and after confirming that the developer had communicated with both staff and the affected community. These actions demonstrate that the concerns of the Donut Hole residents were handled through a transparent and inclusive process.”

But some of our neighbors disagree.

“It was a quiet and peaceful community. They are wanting to put more houses and duplexes in the area, we are already congested as it is,” said Croft.

Solomon also questioned the basis of the recall, saying:

“The recall movement has offered rhetoric without evidence, emotion without accountability, and pointed fingers without providing facts.”

“ If we were being heard then I think we could come to an agreement that they are wrong in developing and continuing to develop…what we were promised we have not received from this city,” said petition organizer Beth Wilson.

For the recall against Solomon to move forward, residents need more than 400 signatures.

25 News reached out to councilmember Nina Cobb for comment but have not yet heard back.

The full statement from Solomon can be read below.

“I acknowledge that a recall petition has been filed, and respect the right of every citizen to engage in the democratic process. As an elected official, I welcome accountability and transparency.The effort to recall me is not a reflection of failed leadership, a lack of commitment to the community, or ignoring the will of the citizens—it is a reflection of political impatience and misplaced frustration. Recalls are designed to address corruption, negligence, or a fundamental breach of public trust. None of those conditions exist here.What we are witnessing is not a stand on principle, but a reactionary attempt to overturn the results of an election simply because some individuals disagree with decisions that were made in good faith and in the best long-term interest of our community.The petition raises three concerns, which I will address directly:Regarding the assertion of 'ignoring the people he is supposed to represent: I wish to clarify that throughout my tenure, I have consistently maintained an open-door policy, actively engaged with residents, participated in community discussions, and diligently responded to constituent concerns. While disagreements are an inherent part of any community, they do not signify a lack of respect.In addition to maintaining regular communication, I have actively participated in neighborhood meetings, responded to phone calls and emails promptly, engaged in direct discussions with community leaders, and contributed to public forums designed for residents to openly express their concerns. Furthermore, I have collaborated with city staff to ensure that all concerns raised by residents are properly documented, thoroughly reviewed, and addressed through the established city procedures.My voting record demonstrates a thoughtful consideration of the feedback I receive. While it is understood that not every resident will agree with every decision, each decision I make is founded on comprehensive information, valuable community input, and what I believe will ultimately benefit the esteemed residents of Killeen, both in the present and for the future. Although I have been elected to represent District 2, I have always endeavored to serve with great humility on behalf of the entire community of Killeen.The assertion of turning his back on citizens when it comes to development / refusing to protect the Donut Hole and other areas of District 2:Development decisions require careful consideration of residents’ input, economic impact, infrastructure, and long-term planning. Every vote casted has been based on what I believed served the best interest of District 2 and the broader Killeen community.‘The Donut Hole area is located within District 3, not District 2. However, because it was a matter brought before the full City Council, I took the concerns of District 3 residents seriously and participated fully in the discussions and decisions.On April 1, 2025, during the City Council meeting, I listened to the concerns voiced by District 3 residents during the public hearing portion. Based on those concerns, the council voted to table the item, allowing time for the developer to meet directly with the Donut Hole community and address their issues.During the next meeting on May 20, 2025, the council approved the zone change in the Donut Hole area only after listening to resident comments during the public hearing and after confirming that the developer had communicated with both staff and the affected community.These actions demonstrate that the concerns of the Donut Hole residents were handled through a transparent and inclusive process, and that I participated in that process responsibly as a member of the council.Regarding the timing and targets of this recall effort, it is important to note that the council’s approval of the development in the Donut Hole area (District 3) was a unanimous vote by the entire council six months ago. Every council member supported the action. This raises a clear question: Why are only two council members being targeted for a collective decision made by the full council? The timing—months after the vote—suggests that the motivations behind this recall may extend beyond the development issue itself. While I cannot speak to anyone’s intentions, the circumstances indicate that political or personal factors may be influencing this effort.The recall movement has offered rhetoric without evidence, emotion without accountability, and pointed fingers without providing facts. It has mobilized discontent without presenting a constructive vision for the future. These dynamics should concern anyone who values stability, fairness, and honest governing.As an elected official and resident, I am committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and dedicated service to the residents of Killeen. Transparency has guided my communication, voting, and interactions with the community. I have consistently made myself accessible to residents, provided clarification when questions arise, and ensured that my decisions are rooted in facts, legal requirements, and the long-term needs of our city.Public trust is earned through honesty, openness, and consistent engagement. Whether through public meetings, individual conversations, or collaboration with city staff, I have always worked to ensure that residents understand both the challenges we face and the reasoning behind council actions.My commitment is not limited to a single district or a single issue. I take seriously the responsibility of representing District 2 while also serving the entire City of Killeen with fairness, humility, and integrity. I will continue performing my duties faithfully, ensuring every decision is made with professionalism and the long-term well-being of this community in mind." Joseph Solomon

