'They're not listening': Recall petitions target two Killeen councilmembers

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen residents have filed recall petitions against two city councilmembers, accusing them of ignoring community concerns over development.



Residents filed recall petitions against Councilmembers Nina Cobb and Joseph Solomon.

Petitions cite concerns over development and claims that leaders aren’t listening to their districts.

Hundreds of signatures are required for each petition to trigger a recall election.

'They're not listening': Recall petitions target two Killeen council members

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The representatives are not representing the people,” said Killeen Resident Melissa Brown.

Last week, recall petitions were filed against two Killeen city councilmembers Nina Cobb and Joseph Solomon.

The petitions call for either their resignation or a special election to remove them from office.

The city provided 25 News with these recall affidavits.

Madison Myers Cobb Recall Petition

Madison Myers Solomon Recall Petition

According to the documents, the recall reasons include:



Ignoring the voices of the residents they represent.



Turning their backs on citizens when it comes to development.



And failing to protect the “Donut Hole” and other parts of their districts.

“If we the people don’t speak up then we the people are letting ourselves be coerced into something we don’t want,” said Killeen Resident Beth Wilson.

The petitions were filed by Killeen resident Beth Wilson.

Madison Myers Killeen Recall Petitions

She tells 25 News one of her main concerns is the ongoing development in her neighborhood.

“When I moved here 25 years ago, I moved to a rural area in the county but in 2008 the city incorporated what is known as the ‘donut hole’. We do not want development to encroach on us,” said Wilson.

According to a city spokesperson:

“Sections 111-118 of the City Charter detail the procedures for recalling the Mayor and City Councilmembers. Per the City Charter, once a recall affidavit is filed according to City Charter provisions, the City Secretary issues petition blanks by the close of business on the next business day to be returned to the City Secretary within 30 days of issuance. If the last day to submit the petition falls on a weekend or holiday, the petition may be submitted on the next regular business day. A recall petition for a district councilmember must be signed by qualified electors of the district in number equal to more than 50% of the total number of voters for that district in the last municipal election where the district seat was filled. If the petition is returned and the City Secretary finds the petition to be sufficient and in compliance with Charter requirements, the City Secretary will certify the petition to City Council within 10 days. Once a petition is certified as sufficient by the City Secretary, the Councilmember may resign within 5 days or the City Council shall order a recall election to be held on the first authorized uniform election date that allows sufficient time to comply with other legal requirements.” City of Killeen

That means for Cobb in District 3, more than 538 signatures are needed and for Solomon in District 2, more than 446 signatures are required.

One of those signatures will come from neighbor Melissa Brown.

“They are not listening when people come, they have public hearings and don’t listen to them then. They are turning their back on the voters in favor of more development,” said Brown.

25 News reached out to both Cobb and Solomon for further comment. We have not yet heard back.

