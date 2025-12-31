WACO, Texas (KXXV) — State Representative Pat Curry weighs in on enforcement of Texas's new "bathroom bill," saying local law enforcement will handle violations.



State Representative Pat Curry explains how Texas's new "bathroom bill" is being enforced with fines up to $25,000.

The law restricts transgender Texans to using public restrooms based on sex assigned at birth.

Curry says local law enforcement will handle violations "individually and gently as possible" while the law has already been tested at the State Capitol.

Watch the full story here:

Texas 'bathroom bill' now in effect, local representative explains enforcement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been two weeks since Senate Bill 8 — commonly known as the "bathroom bill" — officially became law in Texas, and local State Representative Pat Curry is sharing his perspective on how the legislation is being enforced.

"People that test the law get to find out what enforcement really means," Curry said.

The law restricts which public restrooms transgender Texans can use in public buildings, including schools and government facilities, requiring use based on sex assigned at birth.

"At the end of the day you were born either a male or female and you should go to the bathroom you were designated to go to when you were born," Curry said.

25 News spoke with Curry, a supporter of the bill, to learn more about how the law is now being enforced across the state.

"The enforcement is going to be more localized but they also have to ease into and make sure people understand the law and understand the rules and I imagine people would be highly reminded that this law is in place in the event that they try to break it," Curry said.

But Curry tells 25 News the law is already being tested, including at the State Capitol.

"They were tested rather harshly at the state capitol on day one, there were plenty of people trying to defy at that point and they learned that it was not a good idea to defy the capitol police," Curry said.

Under the law, first-time violations can result in a $5,000 fine, with penalties increasing to $25,000 for repeat offenses.

"Our local sheriff departments and police departments are all very aware of it and I think they're going to handle it individually and gently as possible to say 'hey the law has changed now,'" Curry said.

Curry says the bill's primary goal is protecting women and girls in the community.

"I have daughters, I have daughter-in laws, it is common sense that there is no man that is ever going into the bathroom with my daughter or granddaughter or my wife, that is just not going to happen," Curry said.

"I think it's sad that we have to enforce it. It's such a common sense thing that it's sad we had to pass the law," Curry said.

Public schools are also affected by SB 8, but the Texas Education Agency has not yet provided guidance to districts on implementation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

