Recall petitions submitted for two Killeen City Councilmembers

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen City Councilmembers Nina Cobb and Joseph Solomon have received recall petitions, demanding their resignation or an election for their removal from office.

In the recall affidavit documents obtained by 25 News, reasons cited for Cobb and Solomon's recalls include ignoring the people they were elected to represent, turning their backs on citizens when it comes to development, and refusing to protect the "Donut Hole" and other areas of the district they represent.

Cobb represents District 3 and Solomon represents District 2.

The recall petitions were filed on Nov. 13.