Recall petitions submitted for two Killeen City Councilmembers

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen City Councilmembers Nina Cobb and Joseph Solomon have received recall petitions, demanding their resignation or an election for their removal from office.
In the recall affidavit documents obtained by 25 News, reasons cited for Cobb and Solomon's recalls include ignoring the people they were elected to represent, turning their backs on citizens when it comes to development, and refusing to protect the "Donut Hole" and other areas of the district they represent.
Cobb represents District 3 and Solomon represents District 2.
The recall petitions were filed on Nov. 13.
"Sections 111-118 of the City Charter detail the procedures for recalling the Mayor and City Councilmembers. Per the City Charter, once a recall affidavit is filed according to City Charter provisions, the City Secretary issues petition blanks by the close of business on the next business day to be returned to the City Secretary within 30 days of issuance. If the last day to submit the petition falls on a weekend or holiday, the petition may be submitted on the next regular business day. A recall petition for a district councilmember must be signed by qualified electors of the district in number equal to more than 50% of the total number of voters for that district in the last municipal election where the district seat was filled. If the petition is returned and the City Secretary finds the petition to be sufficient and in compliance with Charter requirements, the City Secretary will certify the petition to City Council within 10 days. Once a petition is certified as sufficient by the City Secretary, the Councilmember may resign within 5 days or the City Council shall order a recall election to be held on the first authorized uniform election date that allows sufficient time to comply with other legal requirements."
- Torrie Bethany, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing, City of Killeen