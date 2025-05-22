Killeen City Council rejects Cunningham Road rezoning amid resident pushback

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A heated debate over rezoning land on Cunningham Road came to a head at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, with the proposal ultimately failing to get the necessary supermajority 6-1 vote, after deep concerns over flooding and outdated planning documents.

For District 3 residents, the rejection was a victory, but also a moment of reflection on how local development impacts infrastructure and property safety. “Why is our city council not listening to their constituents? It’s not growth, it’s greed,” said Zonzerae Watson, voicing frustrations that had been growing among South Killeen neighbors.

The vote concluded with a 4-3 split against the rezoning, catching some in the room by surprise. “Wait, is it four to three? Well, it failed,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King remarked.

Among those pushing back against the proposal was James Sills, an engineer and District 3 resident. He pointed to an outdated flood map as a primary issue, explaining that homeowners were being unfairly blamed for purchasing properties in flood-prone areas. “Some council members are blaming people for buying homes that are near a flood area. In 2008, this was supposed to be fixed—it’s not their fault,” Sills said.

Further pressing the issue, Mayor Nash-King questioned city engineers about whether the proposed development would worsen drainage problems. “Will this development cause more problems in the area of drainage and a lot of overflow of water?” she asked. Engineers did not provide a direct response to her concerns.

Heather McNeely, a Cunningham Road property owner, believes the decision could be a positive precedent for community engagement. “Really, it may encourage more residents that their voice is being heard. We’re citizens that pay taxes in this city, and we deserve to all be heard,” she said.

Council members who voted against rezoning had visited the affected area before the vote, witnessing firsthand the extensive flooding that residents had raised concerns about.

While city engineers remain under scrutiny for their approach to flood mitigation, this rejection signals that Killeen’s residents are willing to advocate for stronger oversight in local development.

