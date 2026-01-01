Temple crime statistics show mixed trends at the end of 2025

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Drug violations fell 19% and murders dropped 56% in Temple through November, but rape reports increased 38% and intimidation cases rose 77% compared to 2024.



Temple crime statistics show mixed trends as 2025 comes to a close

As 2025 comes to a close, crime statistics out of Temple are giving a clearer picture of crime trends in the community through November, the latest numbers currently available.

According to data from local police, drug violations dropped nearly 19%, while murders declined by 56% compared to last year.

"I'm glad that it's gone down because even one murder is 10 too many," Shannon Pentico said.

But not all areas saw improvement.

Rape reports increased by 38%, and intimidation cases rose by 77%.

25 News spoke with one resident who lives in Belton, but frequently shops in Temple.

"I feel pretty safe in Belton but not so much in Temple at night. I know they have some gang issues and some juvenile crime is up but other than that I feel pretty safe during the day in Temple," Alanna Bennett said.

Other neighbors also shared their perspective on community safety.

"We come to Temple daily for work and shopping and I feel pretty safe and we have cameras just for security outside," Pentico said.

Other notable changes include burglary reports dropping by 19% and motor vehicle theft falling by 37%.

Meanwhile, animal cruelty cases increased by 57%.

Overall, Temple police made 3,263 arrests in 2025 — a 10% increase from last year.

Even with mixed trends, neighbors tell me they're satisfied with the efforts of local law enforcement.

"I think they are doing the best they can with the manpower that they have currently," Bennett said.

25 News reached out to Temple police for a comment on the numbers. They said they will get back with me at a later time.

