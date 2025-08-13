KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD has started the search for a new superintendent by hiring Thompson & Horton LLP for $24,000, with a process that includes community engagement and input.



Killeen ISD has hired Thompson & Horton LLP for $24,000 to lead the search for a new superintendent following the departure of Dr. Jo Ann Fey.

The firm outlined a process involving focus groups, surveys, public meetings and community engagement.

Dr. King Davis has been appointed interim superintendent while the search process is underway.

Killeen ISD launches superintendent search with community input promised

Killeen ISD announced the departure of former Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey three weeks ago.

Now, the district is taking its first steps toward finding new leadership.

"It's a key element and responsibility of the board,” said Bell County resident Hank Glaister.

25 News attended Tuesday night's board meeting where the board approved a contract with Thompson & Horton LLP to lead the search for a new superintendent.

The firm presented its plan to the board, outlining a process that includes focus groups, surveys, community engagement, and public meetings.

The contract with Thompson & Horton will cost the district $24,000 plus expenses.

"I think Thompson and Horton had a good presentation but they aren't the only head hunters around,” said Glaister.

Bell County resident Hank Glaister spoke during the public forum, sharing his concern that the district only heard from one firm publicly before making a decision.

"It behooves them to have more than one headhunting firm but this was only done one time,” said Glaister.

Thompson & Horton's presentation also included a suggested timeline — with a new superintendent potentially in place by January 2026. In a statement, Killeen ISD board member Brett Williams said:

“The Board of Trustees is committed to finding the right leader for Killeen ISD. Our district's next leader must embrace our community. The next superintendent of Killeen ISD must have a proven track record of the ability to drive academic achievement that is reflective of the goals established by the State of Texas. It is our belief that Thompson & Horton can oversee and guide a process that is engaging with our community and positions the district to attract a candidate pool that is reflective of the wants and needs of KISD." Brett Williams

Until a permanent superintendent is selected, the board has appointed Dr. King Davis as interim superintendent.

