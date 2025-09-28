Falls County ESD proposes sales tax to improve ambulance response

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Falls County Emergency Services District One is proposing a 1.5% sales and use tax on the November ballot, aiming to improve ambulance coverage and reduce emergency response times.



With election season quickly approaching, Falls County Emergency Services District One is urging voters to head to the polls.

This November, they’re proposing the adoption of a 1.5% sales and use tax — a measure they say could make a big difference.

“The sales and use tax that’s currently collected by the state — this proposal would allow us to bring 1.5 percent of that back locally and use it to fund more ambulances, medical equipment, or fire equipment to better serve people in the county,” said Wesley Rolan, vice president of Falls County Emergency Services District One.

The Falls County Emergency Services District One currently operates with a single ambulance.

“The benefit to the community here will be hopefully increased coverage for the ESD by way of another 12-hour or 24-hour ambulance, but also reducing the response times,” Rolan said.

Something he says has been a major concern for years.

“We have received complaints over the last few years about the amount of time it takes an ambulance to respond, so effectively this would reduce that and help the constituents and tax taxpayers and the ESD get an ambulance quicker to their home,” Rolan said.

Something he believes is not a want but a need for our community.

“The primary concern for us is serving the population well and reducing the amount of time it takes an ambulance to get to you in the time of an emergency,” Rolan said.

The election is set for November 4th, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



