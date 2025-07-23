KISD Superintendent leaving for San Antonio school district

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Dr. Jo Ann Fey is leaving Killeen ISD, after being recently hired at a San Antonio school district.

Her departure was discussed by the Killeen ISD school board in an executive session on Wednesday.

Barry Perez, with Northside ISD, said the Board of Trustees voted unanimously 6-0 in open session to accept the appointment of Dr. Fey as Deputy Superintendent for Administration, with one trustee not in attendance at its July 22 meeting.

25 News received this statement:

"The Northside ISD Board of Trustees did approve the hiring and appointment of Dr. Jo Ann Fey to the position of Deputy Superintendent for Administration. This action was taken by our Board at their regularly called meeting on July 22." - Barry Perez, Northside ISD (San Antonio)

Dr. Fey does not yet have a start date with the new school district, but Northside ISD tells 25 News that it would be ideal if she could begin before the fall semester.