KISD Board taps new interim superintendent with August start date

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District announced Wednesday the appointment of Dr. King Davis as interim superintendent.

Dr. Davis will move into the position August 11.

Karen Rudolph with KISD tells 25 News that the plan from the start was to name an acting superintendent until an interim could be secured.

"Next up the board will work on what the search process will look like for the permanent superintendent," Rudolph said.

The timeline on the search process is not yet clear, but the district expects it won't be until late spring or early summer of 2026 that a permanent superintendent will be secured.

The district clarified that there are no differences in responsibilities between an acting and interim superintendent, but rather it's the timeline.

"Acting was an immediate appointment to have someone in place to keep things moving until an interim could be secured," Rudolph added.

The Board of Trustees selected Dr. Davis based on his more than 30 years in public education, including at least 10 years as a superintendent in Texas.

Just last month, the board appointed Dr. Terri Osborne as the acting superintendent, with the plan to announce a longer-term position within 30 days.