Killeen ISD selects firm to lead superintendent search

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees approved Thompson & Horton LLP to lead the search for the district's next superintendent.

The firm will use surveys, focus groups, and public meetings to get community input on filling the position.

“It is our belief that Thompson & Horton can oversee and guide a process that is engaging with our community and positions the district to attract a candidate pool that is reflective of the wants and needs of KISD," said Board President Brett E. Williams.

The district's contract with Thompson & Horton LLP agrees to payment of $24,000 plus expenses.

On Monday, Dr. King Davis stepped into the role of interim superintendent. A date to have a permanent superintendent in place was not provided.