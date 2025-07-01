Community mourns and demands justice for Mexia sailor Angelina Resendiz

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Family, friends, and community members in Mexia gathered to honor Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz, sharing memories, prayers, and calls for healing. As the investigation into her death continues, loved ones are demanding justice and greater transparency from the military.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’ve been hurting…as a community we have been hurting,” said Angelina’s former Art teacher, Audry Wattles.

Family , friends and community members gathered to remember Mexia navy sailor Angelina Resendiz.

Madison Myers Angelina Resendiz

Sharing thoughts, prayers, and memories of their loved one.

Hugs and tears as they remember her life and legacy.

Madison Myers Angelina Resendiz

“We are a community in mourning, we are a community in pain,” said Wattles.

Angelina's mother was in attendance, sharing hope for our community.

“We’re calling on our father and savior to guide us through this and to take all this negativity and to turn it into something positive. We can’t fight negativity with negativity; it just does not work, it never has worked. Love always wins,” said Angelina’s mother, Esmeralda Castle.

Angelina’s friends and family are calling for justice as they believe her disappearance was handled improperly.

“There's been a level of secrecy that has surrounded this, her mother and I have not been informed and there are a lot of ‘whys’. The fact that that’s going on in our military when our kids choose to serve should be the greatest honor but for them to go there and get violated is unacceptable,” said Wattles.

Angelina’s former art teacher shared why it was important for the community to come together.

“Being a Mexia Alumni, it was like we had to come together as a community and we needed to honor her service, sacrifice, and just the life of who she was,” said Wattles.

And why they’re taking pride in the friend, family member, and soldier that they’ll always remember.

“To see everybody come out and remember her, it was amazing,” said Wattles.

The NCIS confirms another sailor is in pretrial confinement in connection with Resendiz’s death. Their name has not been publicly released by the Navy.

