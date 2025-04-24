Former Marlin ACO Officer Nicole Grams waives arraignment, enters not guilty plea

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Former Marlin Animal Control officer Nicole Grams has entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges of animal cruelty, waiving her scheduled arraignment in Falls County Court.



Nicole Grams, a former ACO officer, waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty to one felony and nine misdemeanor charges related to animal cruelty.

Animal advocates and protesters gathered outside the Falls County Courthouse, expressing frustration and disappointment over her plea and the broader justice system.

Community members claim the case highlights a pattern of corruption and lack of accountability in Marlin.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Nothing shocks or surprises me in Falls County. I’m just disappointed in the whole system,” said Animal Advocate Debra Wells.

Frustrations were high in Marlin Thursday morning as protesters and animal advocates gathered to attend the arraignment of former animal control officer Nicole Grams.

In February, Grams was charged with one felony and nine misdemeanors related to animal cruelty, torture, and abandonment of dogs at the city shelter.

But Grams did not appear in court, waiving her arraignment. According to the document from the Falls County District Attorney's office, she entered a plea of "not guilty."



“I am very disappointed, judgment day needs to come, not just for the dogs but for the city of Marlin. This has been decades of corruption, and it was not surprising,” said Wells.

Earlier this week, 25 News told you charges were dismissedagainst Marlin Police Chief James Hommel and former city code enforcer Robert Thomas.

Hommel was placed on paid leave at the time of his arrest. He was reinstated, following a vote by the city council last week.

“I still have hope that the legal system will prevail and that we will see justice, but it is very disappointing to see,” Animal advocate Lexi Khan said.

25 News spoke with animal advocates from Falls County and throughout Central Texas, who say their fight for justice is far from over.

“We’re still going to be on this, we’re going to follow it until the end and see if we can get some integrity from the system. We’re not going to give up,” Wells said.

Gram's new arraignment date is set for June 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Falls County Courthouse.

