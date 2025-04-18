Marlin city council votes to reinstate police chief pending arraignment

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin City Council voted to reinstate Police Chief James Hommel, who is currently facing animal cruelty charges, pending the outcome of his arraignment next week.



Marlin Police Chief James Hommel was reinstated by the city council despite facing animal cruelty charges. His arraignment is set for April 24th.

Mayor Pro-Tem Debra McDavid abstained from the vote, citing a lack of official documentation and concerns about making the decision too early.

The vote passed with a majority, as Mayor Susan Byrd and two council members voted in favor, while one council member opposed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I just felt we needed more information and to stop putting the cart before the horse,” said City of Marlin Mayor Pro-Tem Debra McDavid.

Thursday afternoon, the city of Marlin held a special-called city council meeting to discuss reinstating Chief of Police James Hommel.

This comes weeks after the city placed him on six months' paid leave after he was arrested on several animal cruelty charges following an investigation at the Marlin animal shelter.

25 News attended the meeting where the council decided to reinstate Hommel pending the outcome of his arraignment next week.

“I move to reinstate James Hommel as police chief for the city of Marlin Texas on execution and submission of an executed order execution by all parties, including Judge Russ and submission of that order to dismiss all criminal charges together with the consent of TCOLE,” said Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd.

After the meeting, 25 News got the chance to speak with the Mayor Pro-Tem, Debra Levels McDavid, who abstained from the vote.

She said she doesn’t agree with the reinstatement and believes the decision was made too soon.

“They are going to be doing an arraignment. I haven’t seen anything in written form to review. I have not received anything so in order to actually vote on that with a ‘yes’, for me personally, I need more information or wait until next week,” said McDavid.

McDavid added that she hasn't been provided with enough evidence to assume Chief Hommels' charges will be dropped.

“I haven't received any documentation besides what you heard in the meeting tonight, just conversation, that’s all I’m aware of. I can’t base my vote on that,” said McDavid.

Although McDavid abstained from the vote, Mayor Susan Byrd and council members Joe Mark Taylor and Scottie Henderson voted yes. Council member Michael Milnes voted against the reinstatement.

Arraignments for Chief Hommel and two others charged in the case, Nicole Grams and Robert Thomas, are set for April 24th at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls County Courthouse.

Follow Madison on social media!