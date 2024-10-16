Family of 5-year-old Connally ISD student hit and killed says they forgive the driver

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Five-year-old Za’Hir Johnson died this Monday from the injuries he sustained after being hit by a car last Wednesday on Lake Shore Drive in Waco.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to his family, and they say they don’t want the driver who hit him to carry any burden from the incident.

Family and friends of five-year-old Za’hir Johnson comforted each other at their family home Wednesday.

"Just trying to hold up — I have moments, that’s expected," said Za'hir's grandmother, Shumeka Freeman.

They didn’t want to talk about the incident last Wednesday night when Za’Hir was hit and taken to the hospital.

They did have a message for the driver who hit him.

"I just want him to know that — we forgive him because it was an accident," Freeman said.

They say Za’Hir was always smiling and a little mischievous.

The family says they’re getting through the terrible tragedy with prayer.

Family member Eloise Freeman Bronner says, "We know he’s in a better place, that’s one comfort we have — faith in God, trust, and we know he’s in better place," said family member, Eloise Freeman Bronner.

"He’s not suffering, that brings me comfort — he’s no longer suffering."

They say the community support has been overwhelming from online messages to the Connally ISD.

"Connolly School District has been there like no other — his death has been a big impact on the whole community," said Za'Hir's cousin, Charrie Rollins.

They say he’ll forever live in their hearts and minds.

He’s not in pain anymore — he’s able to run and play and be forever five," Rollins said.

The family says for anyone who would like to stop by their family home on State Street, you are more than welcome.

They just wanted 25 News to tell everyone they are thankful for so much support.