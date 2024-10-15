Connally ISD kindergartener dies after being hit by a car last Wednesday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Connally ISD kindergartner, who was fighting for his life after he was hit by a car last Wednesday, has passed away.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform our community of the death of one of our littlest Cadets from the Connally Early Childhood Center," Connally ISD said on Facebook.

"Za’hir Johnson was a kindergarten student at CECC — our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as they grieve this tragic loss."

Waco police say officers were called to a child hit near the 2500 block of Lake Shore last Wednesday after 9:30pm — the child was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

"The driver has been cooperative during the investigation and no criminal charges will be filed," the Waco Police Department said on Tuesday.