Community rallies around family of boy who was hit on Lake Shore Drive in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Connally ISD student is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car on Lake Shore Drive last Wednesday.

There's been a lot of support for the “Cadet” and his family — online and in person.

Last Saturday night at McLane Children’s Hospital, family and friends gathered together to pray for the little boy who was hit last week.

The family invited all of Cadet Nation — his classmates from Connally ISD Early Childhood Center — to join them in worship at the hospital, and to wear his favorite colors, blue and purple.

Waco police say officers were called to a child hit near the 2500 block of Lake Shore last Wednesday after 9:30pm — the child was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made in the incident.

Online, there's been an outpouring of support for the little boy.

"Sending prayers to Texas to my little cousin — Lord we ask you to come in and do what you do best heal him," one post said.

"Pull through baby, your brother is waiting for you," another said.

"There is power in the name of Jesus — keep them prayers coming," said another.

"We are in communication with the family of our little Cadet and extend our sincere thoughts, prayers, and support to them as well as our early childhood center students and staff," the school said in a statement.

"Let us all be thinking of this family during such a challenging time.”

25 News reached out to the family, but hasn't heard back yet.

The cause of the incident hasn’t been released, but 25 News spoke to one person who says there are always accidents on Lake Shore, especially at night.

They say they wish the city would put up lights because it's so dark at night.