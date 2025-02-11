Marlin mayor breaks silence on $13M water project funds

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd says the state controls the $13 million, releasing funds only for approved projects. Residents, still facing water issues, are demanding transparency and proof of progress.



After months of unanswered questions — Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd took to Facebook to address what happened to the 13 million dollars in state funds from the Texas Water Development Board.

"Why do y'all not have before and after pictures to verify this is actually going on,” said Marlin resident, Dustin Ulmer.

The mayor claims the city must ensure the project meets certain funding requirements - including between 10 to 25 percent matching funds.

As an example, the mayor explained if a project costs $8 million and requires a 25 percent match, the city must show it has $2 million available — without matching funds, the project does not qualify for funding.

"We see some work being done but not to the full extent of 13 million dollars worth of work being done,” Ulmer said.

25 News spoke with neighbors who say the city's ongoing water issues prove the money isn't being spent properly —

"We're still having water issues and we still have low water pressure. Jay is still finding leaks, I'm even finding leaks,” Ulmer said.

— wishing there was more transparency and accountability from the

" I feel like they are still hiding things,” Ulmer said.

The mayor's statement says this process takes many months, and sometimes years.

But our neighbors in Marlin tell 25 News they want something done now.

"We want transparency, we want to know what is going on,” Ulmer said.

The statement also says the city does not receive the money directly.

Instead, the money is held by the state until projects are approved.

Once that's done, the state wires the grant money to the city, which uses it to pay engineers and construction companies.

"Show us the work that is being done because right now we're not seeing a whole lot of 13 million dollars being done,” Ulmer said.

