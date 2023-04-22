City of Marlin announces new water infrastructure plans with $13 million grant

MARLIN, Texas — The city of Marlin is celebrating more than $13 million in funding for its water infrastructure revitalization plans.

Marlin city leaders hosted a groundbreaking at its water treatment facility on Friday morning to kick off a number of projects.

The city plans to improve electrical work at the plant to prevent power outages, install new water filters, put new water lines in across the city and improve storm water drainage.

"Better quality of drinking water, bathing water," city manager Cedric Davis said.

"The total project is going to help eliminate some of the major flooding in the city."

The projects will be funded by $13.6 million from the Texas Water Development Board, according to Davis.

Davis said the water line replacement will also happen to help solve another problem, Marlin's notoriously pothole-laden roads.

"Once they repair the pipes, they'll also tear up the roads and put them back brand new," Davis said.

The city has been working for years to get the funding. Now, better drinking water and smooth roads could be as little as three years away.

"Thirteen million dollars in Falls County will go a long way."

After years of frustration about the roads, the city began patching up some of its worst streets in recent weeks, from a $2.4 million bond sale announced earlier this year.