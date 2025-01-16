'Horrific': Veterinarian's report details brutal conditions inside the Marlin Animal Shelter

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Last year, at least two dogs were found dead at the City of Marlin Animal Shelter. Now, a previously unreleased veterinarians report is detailing the conditions inside the shelter on that day.



The assessment was sent to Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam and reveals a number of concerning details about what was seen at the shelter

The Marlin Animal Shelter is currently closed and under investigation by the Texas Rangers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been one year since the discovery of abused and neglected animals at the city of Marlin Animal Shelter after at least two dogs were found dead at the facility.

Now, a previously unreleased veterinarians report is detailing the conditions inside the shelter on that day.

“It was horrific,” said animal activist, Frances Fischer.

The 12 page report was written by veterinarian Jacquelyn Rich — a past president of the Texas Thoroughbred Association.

It was sent to Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam and reveals a number of concerning details about what was seen at the shelter.

One paragraph reads:

"Dirty water and fecal matter was splashing up on the dogs. Dogs were being fed in bowls on top of piles of feces, and in water. The current ACO was not helping with the cleaning and remained in the office area.”

The description left neighbors and animal lovers shocked.

“Horrifying, especially for it to come from a veterinarian expert. Her thorough assessment of not just the dogs but the environment that they were living in, it was horrifying,” said animal activist, Dorothy Sanders.

In the same report, Dr.Rich gives a physical assessment of the dogs, rating them on scale from one to nine.

She states:

"NONE of the nine dogs were in acceptable condition. None of the impounded dogs were a solid two. Most were two or one. Two were on the verge of death, one was injured, and all were filthy.”

Frances Fischer works for a local rescue and was at the shelter on January 10.

“I knew they were in bad shape, but I didn’t realize how bad of shape until we got the vet assessment. We realized they were eating their own feces and drinking their urine to stay alive,” Fischer said.

Images from the document showing the filthy conditions of the facility.

Jacquelyn Rich

Dr. Rich writes that there was more than three-hundred pounds of dog food seen at the shelter that day and that the current animal control officer told her dogs were fed at least twice a day.

But the longtime vet describes that as ‘unfounded’.

Details and images leave our neighbors concerned and confused.

Jacquelyn Rich

“Here we are a year later, and we can’t even get an arrest. It's very concerning. Why is this allowed in a city government,” Sanders said.

The Marlin Animal Shelter is currently closed and under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

