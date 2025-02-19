Crawford's Greg Jacobs reflects on coaching retirement announcement

CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — Shahji Adam asks, "What are you hoping that they talk about when it comes to you and how you approach coaching?"

"Being committed, being passionate about what I did," Crawford football head coach Greg Jacobs said in regard to how Crawford High talks about his approach to coaching.

Greg Jacobs is stepping away from the sidelines, retiring after more than 40 years of coaching and 20+ years with the Pirates.

"There's a lot of changes in our family with grand kids and my mother who is 95, and there was just a lot of things that I considered. I thought now's the time, while I still have health and I can take care of some other things," Jacobs said.

Coaching changes happen every year but this time its different. Along with Jacobs, longtime Mart head coach Kevin Hoffmanand Groesbeck head coach Jerry Bomar also announced their retirements. This feels like the end of an era.

"We all came in at the same time, all of us had the same ideas going in. Our legacy will be, 'what impact did you have on others?'," he said.

With Jacobs now retiring, he gets to finally spend more time with his grandchildren.

"I looked at her and I said, oh my gosh, she's grown and I just hadn't been around her. Spending time with my wife who was gosh, you know — for 41 years, she's put up with the lifestyle of a coach, and she's been nothing but wonderful," Jacobs said.

Crawford football has seen plenty of memorable moments and coach Jacobs is responsible for many of them. Now this pirates sails off into the sunset.

