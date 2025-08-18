WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The University Trojans are under new leadership with Charles Foster. Foster has been on the coaching staff with the Trojans, but this is year one as the head coach.

Watch the full story here:

Road to Red Zone 2025: University Trojans

This is a bittersweet season as the senior class was the group that was under Kaeron Johnson that continued the program's turnaround. The team looks to end their time with the Trojans on a high note.

"I was here the spring of all their freshman year, you know, coming in with Kaeron, but to see how they grown and matured and make sure that they take the young guys under their wing. It's an awesome feeling," Foster said.

"Most of us have been playing since peewee. We all grew up together playing football. It's our last time, most of being out here as a group together as a team, so yeah, I'm embracing it," senior Joaquin Martinez said.

When I asked the team which game they are most looking forward to, it was unanimous... Brenham.

University opens the season on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against Keller Central

