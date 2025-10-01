WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Bears are back on the diamond. Baylor baseball has been competing in squad scrimmages, but this is our first look at the 2026 Bears baseball team.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor Bears baseball returns for Fall ball

"We're super pumped to get back on the field. I mean,we worked really hard. I mean, all the newcomers come in, all the freshmen and transfers, we're here all summer and it's been great, and we're ready to show what we can do on the field," infielder Pearson Riebock said.

"It's been great. It's been a lot of fun getting back with the guys, seeing everybody, making memories with each other — moving on towards this year and just setting our sights on Omaha and what we're about to do," pitcher Grayson Murry said.

This new team is still full of players from last season, but they're hoping for a better outcome to this season. With every season comes new players, and the veterans on the team explain what they want to achieve during fall ball and the goals they have set.

"I just hope like we all mold together and we become one as a team and we should get on the same, same destination," Riebock said. "We want to go to Omaha."

"As an older guy, I hope that I can love them well and help them grow as ballplayers. First off, I hope that they enjoy it here, have a bunch of time, pour into them — hopefully lead them to Jesus. I mean really, that's my main goal in everything that I do," Murry said.

Baylor begins their 2026 campaign in the Round Rock Classic at the Dell Diamond on Feb. 20, 2026.

