WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football may have found its quarterback of the future, as Florida transfer DJ Lagway has verbally committed to the Bears program.

DJ Lagway and Baylor: A Closer Look

25 News' Shahji Adam confirmed Lagway's verbal commitment to Baylor after the five-star recruit was spotted in Waco on Wednesday, making an appearance at Foster Pavilion for the men's basketball game against Iowa State.

Lagway's arrival brings excitement as fans anticipate seeing him team up with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Spavital has coached numerous talented quarterbacks and most recently helped Sawyer Robertson achieve his best career statistics.

Now the coaching staff gets to work with the highly-touted recruit who finished last season with 2,264 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

During National Signing Day last year, 25 News asked head coach Dave Aranda what he would consider a successful season for 2026.

"We've got to be able to get the talent in here that we can make a run at things," Aranda said.

This major pickup has Baylor Nation wondering if Lagway's commitment will create a domino effect of new players joining the program.

With new talent comes excitement, which raises a bigger question: Will more fans attend games at McLane Stadium?

Last season was challenging for Baylor football, and there has been a disconnect between the program and its fan base. The Bears are looking to bounce back not just on the field but also in rebuilding their relationship with Baylor Nation.

This signing holds special significance as Lagway is familiar with the heart of Texas. His father, Derek Lagway Sr., played for the Bears in the 1990s. Now fans may get to see the next generation don the green and gold.

But Lagway's future as a Bear isn't set in stone. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Lagway is also visiting Ole Miss.

Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is planning to continue to take visits before officially committing. He had a positive visit to Baylor earlier this week. One program that has consistently expressed interest is Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/IL8PUO5kVA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2026

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

