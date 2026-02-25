WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The NCAA indoor season is now in the postseason — with Baylor Track and Field athletes preparing for the Conference championship, once again hosted by Texas Tech.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor Track & Field gets ready for Indoor Big 12 Championship

"I think indoor season is always, you know, very fast, you know it goes forward, emphasizes that you know it's a very quick season, so we just have to make it count," Junior Demario Prince said.

"I do like the Lubbock track a lot. I think being used to it does also help with that. So I do love that Big 12 is held there because we're comfortable with that track. We love going there. It's fun," Senior Tiriah Kelley said.

The team has been making headlines throughout the season as Tiriah Kelley remains number one in the Big 12 and number two nationally.

Before heading to the conference championship, head coach Michael Ford wants his team to enjoy the time they have.

"One of the big things for for this week and for us is like living in the moment, trying to bottle up, things they've done all year or even last year and living off of that and going into the going into those races, getting on that runway, and thinking about that," Ford said.

"I feel like just yesterday I was a freshman, so I'm really living in the moment literally just everyday enjoying still being young, still being an athlete because once May comes, once I do walk the stage, I'm not gonna get gear thrown at me...It's gonna be me on my own time, on my own schedule and on my own money," Kelley said.

The championship begins on Friday, February 27.

