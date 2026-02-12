WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Number 12 Baylor women's basketball faces Number 17 TCU in a game that's been on their radar all season long.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor women's basketball vs TCU: The rematch we've been waiting for

Last year, the Horned Frogs beat Baylor three times, including in the Big 12 Championship. It's a rivalry that continues to grow and last season hangs heavy on the Bears.

"Does eat at me. I mean, you never want to lose and then to lose to the same team three times is a lot, but I don't think that's our main focus though," senior Darianna Littlepage-Buggs said.

"This is a big game. I mean TCU is an excellent team, a well coached team, an ultra talented team. They don't have a lot of holes offensively and yet their defense is ranked at the top of the league. So, it's gonna be a great challenge for us," head coach Nicki Collen said.

Baylor currently sits at the top of the conference, but with the Big 12 Championship around the corner, these final stretch of games are vital.

"Just challenging...then the fact that you have more teams to play and, they're all just different. Like you get something different every night if you don't bring it forth every night, something could come up and you know there's an upset somewhere," Littlepage-Buggs said.

"You want NCAA tournament seating. You want Big 12 tournament seating and you wanna win a championship, and all these teams are fighting for that and nobody has an easy pathway...you've got a lot of really good teams that none of us have an easy road to the championship," Collen said.

Baylor takes on TCU, Thursday at 6 p.m.

