WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Forty-points was the damage Olivia Miles brought to the Foster Pavilion.

Watch the full story here:

TCU drops Baylor behind Olivia Miles career 40 point night

Miles would take over in the second half, scoring seven threes in the third quarter as the Bears lose 83-67.

However, the Bears are still hanging on as they remain tied in first place in the Big 12 standings.

"We still control our own destiny. You know at this point certainly we lose a tiebreaker to West Virginia if everybody wins out, but there's too many of us are playing each other," head coach Nicki Collen said.

"We're absolutely playing for the same thing we were playing for going into the night," Collen said.

OLIVIA MILES PUT ON A SHOOTING CLINIC IN WACO 🔥



She is the first D-I player in the last 25 years to make 10 threes on the road against a ranked opponent. pic.twitter.com/6vITgCZejt — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 13, 2026

"If you would have told me I would score 40 in a game, like even last year, I would have laughed at you just because I didn't have that confidence. I didn't have that self-belief," Miles said.

"So, this one meant a lot more just for my mental than it did for anything else and obviously for my team. Like what a special win for our team, especially after the adversity that we've been hitting," she said.

"She's probably the best point guard in the country when you look at what she does and the way she controls her team and her ability to score and her number of triple-doubles...that's why she was projected number two in the draft a year ago, and I don't think anything's changed," Collen said.

Going back to last season, Baylor has now lost four straight to TCU. However, Baylor knows they will bounce back.

"I feel like people don't take losses lightly on this team, and I give that credit to us because there's a lot of teams that will fold under that, but I think we have a fire of getting embarrassed on TV," Sophomore Taliah Scott said.

Scott finished the night with 22 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

"We wanna never let that happen again and so, I expect us to go back to work. I expect everybody to be bought into what we need to do to be able to win," Scott said.

Up next for the Bears, they hit the road as they face UCF on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!