Florida QB DJ Lagway commits to Baylor football

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears seemed to have found their quarterback, 25 Sports confirmed.

It's being reported that DJ Lagway is expected to commit to Baylor football. Lagway was the QB at Florida and is a former 5-star recruit.

The name Lagway is more than familiar to Baylor as his father, Derek Lagway Sr. played running back for the Bears in the 1990s.

Lagway in the 2025 season finished with 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He made an appearance in Waco as he was sitting with head coach Dave Aranda during the men's basketball game against Iowa State.

Looks like Lagway has found his home and it's with Baylor. The Bears finished last season 5-7 and missed a bowl game appearance.

