WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It was once again National Signing Day for the Baylor Bears.

The team's been dropping in the recruit rankings after losing several players, including local players.

Baylor football's roller coaster National Signing Day

"I wish this turnout had been better. You know, we were in some big fights there and didn't come out on top of it. Way happy for the guys that we got and excited about the guys that want to be here and want to be able to make this place, you know, a winning program again," head coach Dave Aranda said.

But, the Bears still managed to hold on to local signings like London Smith from University and Davion Peters from Belton. For the players that remain, they are motivated and look to be locker room leaders.

"The loyalty for sure, you know, Baylor was my second offer, so them just being there for me, you know, that just means a lot to me. I'm loyal to them, you know, if I say I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna do it. So when I committed in January, I was down for it, I was ready," London Smith said.

"We're looking for guys that can put themselves out in front that can take responsibility and accountability for not only themselves but for the team and the ownership. And so those guys have done that," Aranda said.

"That guy, he works hard and the people on the outside don't like him, but they really don't know what goes in, you know, he's a tough, hardworking guy, and I'm gonna play hard for him because I know he would do the same for me," Smith said.

All eyes are on the Bears heading into next season as they simply need to win. 25 News asked coach Aranda what he personally is going to acknowledge as a successful season for himself and the team.

"That's a good question. That can probably be better answered when we get closer to the start of the season. For me right now, it's like we've got to be able to get the talent in here that we can make a run at things," he said.

"We've got to get, you know, my status on defense and all of that figured out so that we can make a run at it on things — we've got to be able to find ways to get more and more money so that we can be more competitive and things. I think all of those things are going to be the groundwork to what you're talking about," he said.

The 2026 season officially begins for Baylor as the Bears look to improve.

2026 Baylor Football Recruiting Class:



Name

Position

Height

Weight

Hometown (Previous School)

Parker Almanza

TE

6-3

235

Trophy Club, Texas (Byron Nelson HS)

Jae’Lin Battle

DL

6-2

295

Oklahoma City, Okla. (Edmond Santa Fe HS)

Jordan Davis

S

6-2

200

Prosper, Texas

Tyrone Morgan

OLB

6-3

215

Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn HS)

Ryelan Morris

RB

5-10

170

Honey Grove, Texas (Honey Grove HS)

Quinn Murphy

QB

6-3

200

Argyle, Texas (Liberty Christian HS)

Davion Peters

WR

5-10

165

Belton, Texas (Lake Belton HS)

Jamarion Phillips

LB

6-0

210

Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff HS)

Jamarion Richardson

CB

5-10

155

Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove HS)

Donel Robinson Jr.

OL

6-3

295

Durant, Miss. (Holmes County Central HS)

London Smith

WR

6-0

200

Waco, Texas (University HS)

Kai Wesley

TE

6-7

245

Orem, Utah (Orem HS)

