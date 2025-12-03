WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For the 10th straight time, No. 22 Baylor volleyball is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor volleyball heads to the NCAA Tournament

The Bears are entering as the number six seed and head to Indiana for their first round match up against Arkansas State. Baylor carries momentum into the tournament after closing the regular season with a top 20 road win against TCU.

They have a standout freshman class and they hope to continue playing at a high level in their first tournament.

"I expect them to be what they were at TCU. You know, I know they'll be a great crowd, good atmosphere. It's their first time in the tournament at the end of the day,but we treat every practice like it's a national championship," head coach Ryan McGuyre said.

"Either side that we play prepares us for any team we're going to play because of how good and competitive we are every day in practice," freshman Morgan Madison said.

Baylor fans and staff wished the team well and sent them off with cheers.

The Bears face Arkansas State this Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

