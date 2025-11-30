WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football falls to Houston 31-24.

The Bears found themselves down early, despite a fourth-quarter rally, the Bears fell short.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football's season comes to an end against Houston

"Frustrated, sad with the outcome. Really wanted to win for our seniors -- wanted to win for, kind of the extended Baylor family. It's tough," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"You put a lot of hard work in, there's a lot of long nights, early mornings, and sometimes the ball just doesn't roll your way and so now we have to get back to work and get prepared for next year," linebacker Keaton Thomas said.

A scary moment at McLane Stadium as running back Caden Knighten went down with an injury. He was taken to a hospital and did let the crowd know he was okay. Injuries have been a big part of the Bears' season.

Thank you Baylor nation, I’m gon come back twice as harder🤞🏽 I promise that. — Caden Knighten (@cadenknighten) November 29, 2025

"He's getting movement — upper body and lower body, so the tests are not done yet. I think it's positive. His family is with him and we're going to say a prayer for him. And so, we all were able to do that, but I know that. That was heavy on the guy's hearts after that," Aranda said.

"He's been a big part of this team all season. You know, you talk about like Dawson goes down before the season starts, has surgery. Bryson has been banged up all year. I mean, second play today, he's done for the game," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

"Just relying on Caden Knighten, Mike Turner, Joe, you know, all the freshmen, basically and for them to step up the way they did all season, I'm so proud of them," he said.

Baylor loses key seniors, including receiver Josh Cameron and quarterback Sawyer Robertson. They now reflect on their time with the Bears.

"There's no place like Baylor, so coming out of high school, I wasn't supposed to be here. I was always overlooked. It means everything. I love this place. I'm always going to come back like I'm Baylor for life for sure, so it means everything to me," Josh Cameron said.

Dave Aranda will return as the Bears' head coach next season — he wants to rebuild this team.

"Very much want to improve this team. I have to, you know, this is just a horrible feeling. I'm just tired of this feeling. I'm just tired of it. And so there's a lot of work that needs to get done," he said.

With Aranda returning, we shall see if next season will bring different results.

Follow Shahji on social media!